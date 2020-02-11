Genmab (GMAB) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

Catie Powers- February 11, 2020, 7:17 AM EDT

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Genmab (GMAB), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.19, close to its 52-week high of $24.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 49.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genmab is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Genmab’s market cap is currently $15.7B and has a P/E ratio of 65.11. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.58.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts