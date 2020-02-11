Genmab (GMAB) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Genmab (GMAB), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.19, close to its 52-week high of $24.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 49.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genmab is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.50.

Genmab’s market cap is currently $15.7B and has a P/E ratio of 65.11. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.58.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases.