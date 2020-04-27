Genmab (GMAB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Morgan Stanley gave Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Genmab today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.00, close to its 52-week high of $25.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 43.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Genmab with a $29.00 average price target, implying a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Genmab’s market cap is currently $15.61B and has a P/E ratio of 47.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.66.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its portfolio includes two products, daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company was founded by Donald Lee Drakeman, Florian Schonharting, and Jan G. J. van de Winkel on June 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.