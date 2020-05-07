Genmab (GMAB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Morgan Stanley gave Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Kennen MacKay maintained a Buy rating on Genmab today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.80.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 53.8% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Five Prime Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Genmab with a $28.67 average price target, representing a 9.1% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $26.62 and a one-year low of $16.24. Currently, Genmab has an average volume of 565.8K.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its portfolio includes two products, daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company was founded by Donald Lee Drakeman, Florian Schonharting, and Jan G. J. van de Winkel on June 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.