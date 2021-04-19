Genmab (GMAB) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Genmab (GMAB), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genmab is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.60.

Based on Genmab’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.04 billion and net profit of $581 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.96 billion and had a net profit of $1.47 billion.

Genmab A/S is an international biotech company. It is specialized in creating and developing differentiated antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company currently markets DARZALEX monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma and Arzerra monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.