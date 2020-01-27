Genmab (GMAB) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

Howard Kim- January 27, 2020, 5:29 AM EDT

RBC Capital analyst Kennen MacKay maintained a Buy rating on Genmab (GMAB) on January 24 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.57.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 57.4% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Akebia Therapeutics.

Genmab has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.50, a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Genmab’s market cap is currently $14.65B and has a P/E ratio of 60.75. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases.

