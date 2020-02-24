Genmab (GMAB) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

Austin Angelo- February 24, 2020, 7:25 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Genmab (GMAB) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.22, close to its 52-week high of $25.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 53.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genmab is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.50.

Based on Genmab’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $80.01 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $128 million.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases.

