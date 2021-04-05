Genfit SA (GNFT) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Genfit SA (GNFT) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.50, close to its 52-week low of $3.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 40.4% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Genfit SA with a $10.61 average price target.

Genfit SA’s market cap is currently $191.6M and has a P/E ratio of -2.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.64.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments. It focuses on medicines to market for patients with metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, that affect the liver. The company was founded by Jean-François Mouney, Florence Séjourné and Bart Staels on September 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

