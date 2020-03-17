Genesis Healthcare (GEN) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Hold rating on Genesis Healthcare (GEN) yesterday and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 50.5% success rate. Rice covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, AMN Healthcare Services, and Service International.

The the analyst consensus on Genesis Healthcare is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Genesis Healthcare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $66.28 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $68.95 million.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inpatient services through skilled nursing and assisted and senior living communites. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and Other Services.