Genesco (GCO) Receives a Buy from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser maintained a Buy rating on Genesco (GCO) yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.14, close to its 52-week low of $21.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.1% and a 41.5% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Genesco with a $39.33 average price target, which is a 73.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.20 and a one-year low of $21.11. Currently, Genesco has an average volume of 328.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GCO in relation to earlier this year.

Genesco, Inc. engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, Lids Sports Group, and Licensed Brands.