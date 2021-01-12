Genesco (GCO) Receives a Buy from Pivotal Research

Catie Powers- January 12, 2021, 12:45 PM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Mitch Kummetz from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Genesco (GCO), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 65.6% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Genesco with a $41.33 average price target, implying an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, C.L. King also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Genesco’s market cap is currently $540.2M and has a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.20.

Genesco, Inc. engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, Lids Sports Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations. The Schuh Group segment includes schuh retail footwear chain and e-commerce operations. The Johnston & Murphy Group segment covers Johnston & Murphy retail operations, e-commerce and catalog operations, and wholesale distribution. The Licensed Brands segment comprises of Dockers Footwear, sourced and marketed under a license from Levi Strauss & Company, SureGrip Footwear, occupational footwear primarily sold directly to consumers and other footwear brands. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

