Genesco (GCO) Gets a Buy Rating from Susquehanna

In a report released today, Sam Poser from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Genesco (GCO), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 58.0% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

Genesco has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.33, which is a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 27, C.L. King also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.20 and a one-year low of $5.52. Currently, Genesco has an average volume of 303.4K.

Genesco, Inc. engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, Lids Sports Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations. The Schuh Group segment includes schuh retail footwear chain and e-commerce operations. The Johnston & Murphy Group segment covers Johnston & Murphy retail operations, e-commerce and catalog operations, and wholesale distribution. The Licensed Brands segment comprises of Dockers Footwear, sourced and marketed under a license from Levi Strauss & Company, SureGrip Footwear, occupational footwear primarily sold directly to consumers and other footwear brands. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.