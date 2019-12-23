General Motors (GM) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on December 20, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on General Motors (GM), with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

General Motors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.73.

Based on General Motors’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $35.47 billion and net profit of $2.35 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.79 billion and had a net profit of $2.53 billion.

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial.