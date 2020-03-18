General Motors (GM) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 16, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on General Motors (GM), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.32, close to its 52-week low of $19.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 46.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for General Motors with a $42.78 average price target, representing a 100.8% upside. In a report issued on March 3, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

General Motors’ market cap is currently $29.04B and has a P/E ratio of 4.44. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More on GM: