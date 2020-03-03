General Motors (GM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Deutsche Bank and Benchmark Co. gave General Motors (NYSE: GM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Merrill Lynch. Analyst John Murphy maintained a Buy rating on General Motors today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.55, close to its 52-week low of $29.33.

Currently, the analyst consensus on General Motors is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.00.

General Motors’ market cap is currently $43.58B and has a P/E ratio of 6.87. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.05.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GM in relation to earlier this year.

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

