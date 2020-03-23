General Motors (GM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan gave General Motors (NYSE: GM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Brian Johnson maintained a Buy rating on General Motors yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.14, close to its 52-week low of $14.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.3% and a 42.6% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Axle, Meritor, and Autoliv.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for General Motors with a $40.22 average price target, an 118.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Based on General Motors’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.83 billion and GAAP net loss of $194 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.4 billion and had a net profit of $2.04 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

