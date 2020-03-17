General Mills (GIS) Receives a Hold from Jefferies

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on General Mills (GIS), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.9% and a 29.2% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on General Mills is a Hold with an average price target of $54.75.

The company has a one-year high of $56.40 and a one-year low of $46.59. Currently, General Mills has an average volume of 4.55M.

General Mills, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores and Foodservice; Europe and Australia; and Asia and Latin America; and Pet.