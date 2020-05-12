General Mills (GIS) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Faiza Alwy from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on General Mills (GIS), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $62.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Alwy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 74.1% success rate. Alwy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Brands Holdings, Energizer Holdings, and Primo Water.

Currently, the analyst consensus on General Mills is a Hold with an average price target of $61.08.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

General Mills’ market cap is currently $36.86B and has a P/E ratio of 17.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.69.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 97 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GIS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

General Mills, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores and Foodservice; Europe and Australia; and Asia and Latin America; and Pet. The North America Retail segment reflects business with a variety of grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains, and e-commerce grocery providers. The Convenience Stores and Foodservice segment consists of ready-to-eat cereals, snacks, refrigerated yogurt, frozen meals, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, and baking mixes. The Europe and Australia segment refers to the retail and foodservice businesses in the greater Europe and Australian region, which includes yogurt, meal kits, super-premium ice cream, refrigerated and frozen dough products, shelf stable vegetables, grain snacks, and dessert and baking mixes. The Asia and Latin America segment encompasses the retail and foodservice businesses in the greater Asia and South America regions, which consist of premium ice cream and frozen desserts, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, meal kits, salty and grain snacks, wellness beverages, and refrigerated yogurt. The Pet segment represents the pet food products sold primarily in the United States in specialty channels, including national pet superstore chains, regional pet store chains, neighborhood pet stores, and farm and feed stores; e-commerce retailers; military outlets; hardware stores; veterinary clinics and hospitals; and grocery and mass merchandisers. The company was founded by Cadwallader C. Washburn in 1866 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.