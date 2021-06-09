General Mills (GIS) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Stephen Powers maintained a Buy rating on General Mills (GIS) on May 26. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Powers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 66.9% success rate. Powers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Mondelez International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for General Mills with a $66.40 average price target.

Based on General Mills’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 28, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.52 billion and net profit of $596 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.18 billion and had a net profit of $454 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 97 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GIS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in April 2021, John Church, the Chief SC & GBS Officer of GIS sold 25,812 shares for a total of $1,569,370.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

General Mills, Inc. is a multinational food company. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company manufactures and markets branded consumer foods, which it sells through retail stores. Its product categories include convenient meals, ready-to-eat cereals, snacks, super-premium ice creams, yogurt, baking mixes and ingredients, and refrigerated and frozen dough.

