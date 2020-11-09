General Finance (GFN) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Hold rating to General Finance (GFN) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 60.7% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and Stericycle.

General Finance has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $11.24 and a one-year low of $4.62. Currently, General Finance has an average volume of 36.12K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GFN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2020, Ronald Valenta, a Director at GFN bought 76,000 shares for a total of $80,560.

General Finance Corp. is a rental services company, which engages in the lease and sale of portable storage containers. It operates through the following segments: Royal Wolf, Pac-Van, Lone Star, and Manufacturing. The Royal Wolf segments leases and sells storage containers, portable container buildings, and freight containers. The Pac-Van segment includes leasing and selling storage, office and portable liquid storage tank containers, modular buildings, and mobile offices. The Lone Star segment involves in leasing portable liquid storage tank containers and containment products, as well as provides certain fluid management services, to the oil and gas industry. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacture of portable liquid storage tank containers and other steel-related products. The company was founded on October 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.