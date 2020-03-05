General Electric (GE) Receives a Hold from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on General Electric (GE), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 68.1% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Albany International, and Huntington Ingalls.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for General Electric with a $13.68 average price target, which is a 23.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $8.00 price target.

General Electric’s market cap is currently $95.71B and has a P/E ratio of 148.58. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.38.

General Electric Co. is a technology and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

