General Electric (GE) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on General Electric (GE), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.10, close to its 52-week low of $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.1% and a 37.9% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on General Electric is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.19, a 90.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

General Electric’s market cap is currently $57.94B and has a P/E ratio of 90.37. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.06.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

General Electric Co. is a technology and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More on GE: