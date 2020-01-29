General Electric (GE) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on General Electric (GE). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.73, close to its 52-week high of $12.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 58.7% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Generac Holdings, Littelfuse, and Nordson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on General Electric is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.25, implying a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

General Electric’s market cap is currently $102.4B and has a P/E ratio of 405.88. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.67.

