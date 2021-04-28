General Electric (GE) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, John Walsh from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on General Electric (GE), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.29, close to its 52-week high of $14.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 78.0% success rate. Walsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on General Electric is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.75, implying a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.42 and a one-year low of $5.48. Currently, General Electric has an average volume of 75.95M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 113 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GE in relation to earlier this year.

General Electric Co. is a multinational conglomerate that provides technologies and solutions for the Aviation, Healthcare, Power and Renewable Energy industries. Further, through its Capital segment, GE offers leasing and financial underwriting services. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

