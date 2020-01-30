General Electric (GE) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Buy rating on General Electric (GE) yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.94, close to its 52-week high of $13.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 58.9% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

General Electric has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.06, a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $14.00 price target.

General Electric’s market cap is currently $113B and has a P/E ratio of 447.75. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.05.

