General Electric (GE) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Buy rating on General Electric (GE) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 46.2% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

General Electric has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.61, which is a 23.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.26 and a one-year low of $7.65. Currently, General Electric has an average volume of 59.55M.

General Electric Co. is a technology and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

