General Electric (GE) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Buy rating on General Electric (GE) yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.75, close to its 52-week high of $13.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 74.2% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Gardner Denver Holdings.

General Electric has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.12, which is an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Gabelli also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

General Electric’s market cap is currently $111.4B and has a P/E ratio of 674.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.99.

