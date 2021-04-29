General Dynamics (GD) Receives a Sell from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on General Dynamics (GD), with a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $185.26, close to its 52-week high of $189.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Liwag has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Liwag covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for General Dynamics with a $199.43 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $189.00 and a one-year low of $121.67. Currently, General Dynamics has an average volume of 1.22M.

Virginia-based General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company. The company provides the world’s most technologically advanced business jets, wheeled combat vehicles, command and control systems and nuclear submarines. It operates through five business groups: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

