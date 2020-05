General Dynamics (GD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cowen & Co. and Susquehanna gave General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst David E. Strauss maintained a Buy rating on General Dynamics yesterday and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $138.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 48.1% success rate. Strauss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on General Dynamics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $168.00, representing a 22.4% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on General Dynamics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.75 billion and net profit of $706 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.26 billion and had a net profit of $745 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 124 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment delivers a family of Gulfstream aircraft and provides a range of services for Gulfstream aircraft and aircraft produced by other original equipment manufacturers. The Combat Systems segment offers combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions for the U.S. government and its allies around the world. The Information Technology segment provides technologies, products and services in support of thousands of programs for a wide range of military, federal civilian, state and local customers. The Mission Systems segment provides mission-critical C4ISR products and systems. The Marine Systems segment designs, builds and supports submarines and surface ships. The company was founded on February 21, 1952 and is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.