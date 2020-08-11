General Dynamics (GD) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu assigned a Hold rating to General Dynamics (GD) on August 2 and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $156.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 61.2% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Science Applications, and Caci International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for General Dynamics with a $172.13 average price target, implying a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Argus Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on General Dynamics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.26 billion and net profit of $625 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.56 billion and had a net profit of $806 million.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment delivers a family of Gulfstream aircraft and provides a range of services for Gulfstream aircraft and aircraft produced by other original equipment manufacturers. The Combat Systems segment offers combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions for the U.S. government and its allies around the world. The Information Technology segment provides technologies, products and services in support of thousands of programs for a wide range of military, federal civilian, state and local customers. The Mission Systems segment provides mission-critical C4ISR products and systems. The Marine Systems segment designs, builds and supports submarines and surface ships. The company was founded on February 21, 1952 and is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.