General Dynamics (GD) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on General Dynamics (GD), with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $180.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 70.2% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, Triumph Group, and Embraer SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for General Dynamics with a $198.25 average price target, a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

General Dynamics’ market cap is currently $52.25B and has a P/E ratio of 15.65. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.87.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 109 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GD in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Mark Roualet, the EVP of GD sold 14,870 shares for a total of $2,693,701.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It is organized into four business segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.