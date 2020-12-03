General Dynamics (GD) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr assigned a Buy rating to General Dynamics (GD) on October 28 and set a price target of $171.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $153.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 59.8% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith & Wesson Brands, Raytheon Technologies, and Science Applications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on General Dynamics is a Hold with an average price target of $157.57, implying a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $156.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $190.08 and a one-year low of $100.55. Currently, General Dynamics has an average volume of 1.3M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GD in relation to earlier this year. Last month, James Crown, a Director at GD bought 4,400 shares for a total of $494,560.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment delivers a family of Gulfstream aircraft and provides a range of services for Gulfstream aircraft and aircraft produced by other original equipment manufacturers. The Combat Systems segment offers combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions for the U.S. government and its allies around the world. The Information Technology segment provides technologies, products and services in support of thousands of programs for a wide range of military, federal civilian, state and local customers. The Mission Systems segment provides mission-critical C4ISR products and systems. The Marine Systems segment designs, builds and supports submarines and surface ships. The company was founded on February 21, 1952 and is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

