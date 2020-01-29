General Dynamics (GD) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on General Dynamics (GD), with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $183.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 70.1% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, Triumph Group, and Embraer SA.

General Dynamics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $203.50, which is an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on General Dynamics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.76 billion and net profit of $913 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.38 billion and had a net profit of $909 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Mark Roualet, the EVP of GD sold 14,870 shares for a total of $2,693,701.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It is organized into four business segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.