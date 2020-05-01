Generac Holdings (GNRC) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Hold rating on Generac Holdings (GNRC) yesterday and set a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $97.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.0% and a 39.2% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

Generac Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.80, a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

Based on Generac Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $591 million and net profit of $69.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $563 million and had a net profit of $75.58 million.

Generac Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States. The International segment comprises of ottomotors, tower light, pramac, motortech, and selmec businesses. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.