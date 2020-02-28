Generac Holdings (GNRC) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Generac Holdings (GNRC), with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 55.6% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Roper Technologies.

Generac Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $116.50.

The company has a one-year high of $117.92 and a one-year low of $49.41. Currently, Generac Holdings has an average volume of 822.3K.

Generac Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

