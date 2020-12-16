Generac Holdings (GNRC) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Generac Holdings (GNRC), with a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $224.40, close to its 52-week high of $234.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 64.3% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

Generac Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $253.00, implying a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $251.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Generac Holdings’ market cap is currently $13.65B and has a P/E ratio of 46.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 98.65.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GNRC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Generac Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States. The International segment comprises of ottomotors, tower light, pramac, motortech, and selmec businesses. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.