Generac Holdings (GNRC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Roth Capital and Piper Sandler gave Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Christopher Glynn assigned a Buy rating to Generac Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $319.33, close to its 52-week high of $364.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 66.9% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

Generac Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $386.36, a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

Based on Generac Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $807 million and net profit of $149 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $591 million and had a net profit of $70.68 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GNRC in relation to earlier this year.

Generac Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States. The International segment comprises of ottomotors, tower light, pramac, motortech, and selmec businesses. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.