Genel Energy (GEGYF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Al Stanton reiterated a Hold rating on Genel Energy (GEGYF) on May 29 and set a price target of p120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanton is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 37.7% success rate. Stanton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Gran Tierra Energy, Parex Resources, and Kosmos Energy.

Genel Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.81.

Genel Energy’s market cap is currently $430.4M and has a P/E ratio of 4.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.38.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GEGYF in relation to earlier this year.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the following segments: Oil, Miran/Bina Bawi, and Exploration. The Oil segment consists of the exploring fields on the Tawke PSC and the Taq Taq PSC. The MBB segment comprises of the oil and gas upstream and midstream activity on the Miran PSC and the Bina Bawi PSC. The Exploration segment refers to the exploration activity in Somaliland and Morocco. The company was founded by Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild, Anthony Bryan Hayward, Julian R. Metherell, and Tom James Daniel on April 1, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.