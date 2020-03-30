Genefit (GNFTF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Arsene Guekam maintained a Buy rating on Genefit (GNFTF) on March 26 and set a price target of EUR48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.88.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genefit with a $53.61 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.00 and a one-year low of $9.68. Currently, Genefit has an average volume of 413.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments. It focuses on medicines to market for patients with metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, that affect the liver. The company was founded by Jean-François Mouney, Florence Séjourné and Bart Staels on September 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.