Genefit (GNFTF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on February 21, Arsene Guekam from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Genefit (GNFTF), with a price target of EUR48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.72.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genefit with a $49.09 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.71 and a one-year low of $13.39. Currently, Genefit has an average volume of 302.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.