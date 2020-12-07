Genco Shipping (GNK) Receives a Buy from Cleaves Securities

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl maintained a Buy rating on Genco Shipping (GNK) on December 3 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 62.9% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Genco Shipping has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.22 and a one-year low of $4.27. Currently, Genco Shipping has an average volume of 153.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.