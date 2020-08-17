Genco Shipping (GNK) Receives a Buy from Cleaves Securities

In a report issued on August 14, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities maintained a Buy rating on Genco Shipping (GNK), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 54.7% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Genco Shipping has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.38, which is a 44.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on Genco Shipping’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $74.21 million and GAAP net loss of $18.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $83.55 million and had a GAAP net loss of $34.48 million.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.