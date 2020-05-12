Genasys (GNSS) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz maintained a Buy rating on Genasys (GNSS) yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 59.9% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Genasys.

Genasys’ market cap is currently $134.1M and has a P/E ratio of 57.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Genasys, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of directed sound technologies and products. The company operates in two segments: LRAD and Genasys Spain. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.