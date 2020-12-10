Genasys (GNSS) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz assigned a Buy rating to Genasys (GNSS) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 63.5% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

Genasys has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.75, implying a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $7.50 price target.

Based on Genasys’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.97 million and net profit of $1.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.86 million and had a net profit of $638K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GNSS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2020, John Coburn, a Director at GNSS bought 20,000 shares for a total of $43,200.

Genasys, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of directed sound technologies and products. The company operates in two segments: LRAD and Genasys Spain. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.