Genasys (GNSS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Northland Securities and Ascendiant gave Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Martin Yang maintained a Buy rating on Genasys today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 56.6% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Universal Display, and QuickLogic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Genasys with a $9.00 average price target.

Based on Genasys’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.3 million and net profit of $262K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.28 million and had a net profit of $302K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GNSS in relation to earlier this year.

Genasys, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of directed sound technologies and products. The company operates in two segments: LRAD and Genasys Spain. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

