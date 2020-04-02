GDS Holdings (GDS) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Buy rating on GDS Holdings (GDS) yesterday and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 79.4% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Crown Castle, Wideopenwest, and CenturyLink.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GDS Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.33, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $65.34 and a one-year low of $30.90. Currently, GDS Holdings has an average volume of 1.34M.

GDS Holdings Ltd. develops and operates data centers in China. Its facilities are strategically located in China’s primary economic hubs where demand for high-performance data center services is concentrated. The company’s data centers have large net floor area, high power capacity, density and efficiency, and multiple redundancy across all critical systems. It is carrier and cloud-neutral, which enables customers to connect to all major PRC telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of the largest PRC cloud service providers. The company also offers colocation and managed services, which include direct private connection to major public cloud platforms. GDS Holdings was founded by William Wei Huang in 2001 and is headquartered in Pudong, China.