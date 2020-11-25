GDS Holdings (GDS) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

In a report issued on November 22, Joel Ying from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on GDS Holdings (GDS), with a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.25.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GDS Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $114.00, implying a 31.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $100.50 and a one-year low of $43.27. Currently, GDS Holdings has an average volume of 1.09M.

GDS Holdings Ltd. develops and operates data centers in China. Its facilities are strategically located in China’s primary economic hubs where demand for high-performance data center services is concentrated. The company’s data centers have large net floor area, high power capacity, density and efficiency, and multiple redundancy across all critical systems. It is carrier and cloud-neutral, which enables customers to connect to all major PRC telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of the largest PRC cloud service providers. The company also offers colocation and managed services, which include direct private connection to major public cloud platforms. GDS Holdings was founded by William Wei Huang in 2001 and is headquartered in Pudong, China.

