GCI Liberty (GLIBA) Gets a Buy Rating from Pivotal Research

In a report released today, Jeffrey Wlodarczak from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on GCI Liberty (GLIBA), with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 53.1% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, and Liberty Sirius XM Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GCI Liberty with a $75.50 average price target, a 30.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

GCI Liberty’s market cap is currently $6.15B and has a P/E ratio of 3.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.27.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GLIBA in relation to earlier this year.

GCI Liberty, Inc. engages in the operation of communications businesses. It operates through the GCI Holdings; and Corporate and Other segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska. The Corporate and Other segment consists of those assets or businesses which do not qualify as a separate reportable segment. The company was founded by Bridget L. Baker and Ronald A. Duncan in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.