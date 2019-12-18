Gates Industrial (GTES) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Gates Industrial (GTES) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gates Industrial with a $13.25 average price target, implying a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.60 and a one-year low of $6.76. Currently, Gates Industrial has an average volume of 358K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gates Industrial Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission and fluid solutions. It operates through the following segments: Power Transmission and Fluid Power.