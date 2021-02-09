Gates Industrial (GTES) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

Howard Kim- February 9, 2021, 11:25 AM EDT

In a report released today, Jamie Cook from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Gates Industrial (GTES), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.83, close to its 52-week high of $16.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Cook is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 62.6% success rate. Cook covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Illinois Tool Works, Jacobs Engineering, and Aecom Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gates Industrial with a $18.50 average price target, a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.50 price target.

Gates Industrial’s market cap is currently $4.47B and has a P/E ratio of 61.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.72.

Gates Industrial Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission and fluid solutions. It operates through the following segments: Power Transmission and Fluid Power. The Power Transmission segment includes elastomer drive belts, and related components used to efficiently transfer motion in a broad range of applications. The Fluid Power segment comprises of hoses, tubing, and fittings designed to convey hydraulic fluid at high-pressures in both mobile and stationary applications, and high-pressure and fluid transfer hoses used to convey various fluids. The company was founded on September 25, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

