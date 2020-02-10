Gates Industrial (GTES) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on February 7, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Gates Industrial (GTES), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 72.7% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Gardner Denver Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Gates Industrial with a $13.80 average price target, representing a 5.4% upside. In a report issued on February 6, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.60 and a one-year low of $6.76. Currently, Gates Industrial has an average volume of 323.3K.

Gates Industrial Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission and fluid solutions. It operates through the following segments: Power Transmission and Fluid Power.